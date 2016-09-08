DNR developed a tool to track fall color

Wondering where to go for the best fall color?

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has developed a tool to map the changing scenes across the state called the Fall Color Finder.

Each Thursday, beginning this week, state parks and trails staff will update the map, tracking the leaves’ progressive change in color at each site.

The website includes an option to upload photos, so explorers can share and compare snapshots.

Peak fall color typically lasts about two weeks between late September and mid-October in the Twin Cities, according to the DNR.

“The DNR’s forest health specialists say we’ve had enough rain around the state this summer to keep things green and healthy, which is the first building block for great fall color,” said Erika Rivers, director of Minnesota state parks and trails. “To increase the chances of having a flashy fall, we need warm, sunny days and cool nights to bring out those vivid colors.”

The Fall Color Finder is online at www.mndnr.gov/fallcolor.