Whittier furniture store owner plans new building

Ibrahim Demmaj plans to use the first floor of a new three-story building at Lake & Grand as a showroom for his furniture store. Rendering by UrbanWorks via City of Minneapolis

A Whittier furniture store owner plans to demolish his old building at Lake & Grand and construct a new one on the site, according to a city planning report released last week.

Ibrahim Demmaj, owner of G & L Furniture, would use the first floor of his new three-story building as a showroom, he told the planning commission on May 2. He could lease the additional space to people in the neighborhood, his architect said.

Demmaj said he has owned the building, located at 318 W. Lake St., for 12 years. He has relocated the business to 1108 E. Lake St. for the time being.

A sign on the door said “closing for construction.”

The new building will replace a two-story structure and will have four parking spaces.

A project description in the city report said construction would start in the fall and last approximately eight to 10 months.

The presentation came nearly a year after the planning commission approved land-use applications for a seven-story, 44-unit mixed-use building on the site. Demmaj is no longer pursuing that project.