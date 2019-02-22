Apartments, retail proposed at Lake & Garfield

A proposed development would bring 46 apartment units and 800 square feet of retail space to a surface parking lot Lake & Garfield.

The project, led by North Bay Companies and being designed by DJR Architecture, calls for a 5-story mixed-use building on the parking lot adjacent to the former Dulono’s Pizza site, according to documents filed with the city.

It will be presented to the Planning Commission seeking approval of a conditional use permit to increase the height, a variance to increase maximum floor area and a site plan review on Feb. 25.

There are 11 vehicle parking stalls in an enclosed space off Garfield Avenue and 46 bicycle parking spots planned for the building.

The 46 residential units would consist of 38 studio and 8 one bedroom apartments, according to the plans.

The site is currently zoned as a C3A community activity center district and PO pedestrian oriented overlay district. North Bay will be seeking a conditional use permit to increase the maximum building height from four stories, 56 feet to five stories, 56 feet and a variance to increase the maximum floor area ratio. City staff has recommended planning commissioners approve those applications, according to city filings.