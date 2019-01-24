Mixed-use apartment building planned for Uptown

A proposed mixed-use, 10-story apartment building in Uptown that would align with new city policy of inclusionary zoning and guidance from the Minneapolis 2040 plan will be presented to to the planning commission next week.

The plans call for 127 units in the building at the southwest corner of Lake & James, including 13 units, or 10 percent, affordable to those earning 60 percent of the average median income, bringing it inline with the city’s new inclusionary zoning policy, and another 13 units affordable for those earning 80 percent of the average median income.

Last year when passing the 2040 Plan, the City Council approved a interim inclusionary zoning policy requiring large projects make 10 percent of their units affordable at 60 percent of the average median income, equating to rent of $1,062 for a one-bedroom apartment.

In addition to the residential portion, designs also call for a 3,500 square-foot commercial space along Lake Street. There would be 90 parking spaces spread across two subterranean levels under the current design for the building.

“We think this project has a lot to offer the neighborhood,” said Chris Kirwan, of Oak Management and Development Company, the project’s developer.

The current site is home to four duplex style homes that have been acquired by Oak Management and Development Company.

Of the units, 66 would be studios, 47 would be one-bedroom, 16 two-bedroom and six would be penthouse units of two or three bedrooms. The one-bedroom units would range in size from 550 to 800 square feet. Two walk-up units along James Avenue would be townhouses. Plans call for a shared gym space and patio for residents.

“The project is really about providing a variety of unit types at different price points,” said David Miller, principal for UrbanWorks Architecture in Minneapolis.

The project, being dubbed James & Lake, has grown substantially since its initial proposal in May, when it was envisioned as a six-story apartment building with no commercial space. At 10 stories, the building would be slightly shorter than the new Sons of Norway development and the slightly taller than recent developments such as Edgewater Condos at Lake & Knox.

“We think it really matches with other projects in the pipeline,” Kirwan said.

The proposal will be presented to the planning commission’s committee of the whole on Jan. 31. Current zoning on the four existing parcels is split between C1 neighborhood commercial and R4 multiple family residential. The firm will be seeking variances for a setback reduction, parking reduction and a height increase. The site is also within a shoreland overlay district, which has a by-right height maximum of 2.5 stories or 35 feet and will require a conditional use permit.

Given the project’s path on a high frequency transit area, Kirwan said he’s optimistic the planning commission will be receptive to the taller building.

“We feel this project is reflective of Uptown,” he said.