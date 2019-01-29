29th & Dupont apartment proposal going to Planning Commission

Dominium's proposed six-story, 135-unit apartment building in Uptown will go before the Planning Commission on Feb. 11. Rendering courtesy Dominium

The Minneapolis City Planning Commission is scheduled to decide Feb. 11 on several land-use applications related to a six-story, 135-unit apartment building in Uptown.

Plymouth-based developer Dominium hopes to break ground on the project this summer, according to Neal Route, senior development associate. He said construction is expected to take approximately 18 months.

The building will include 11 studio units, 84 one-bedroom units and 40 two-bedroom units, according to Route. He said rents will be market rate and north of $2 per square foot.

The building will include one-to-one parking, in-unit washers and dryers, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, fitness and community rooms and an outdoor patio and pool, Route said.

The project will be located in what’s currently a surface parking lot next to the Buzza Lofts. The site is an “opportunity zone,” as designated by the governor of Minnesota. Investors in the project get to defer a certain percentage of their capital gains, Route said.