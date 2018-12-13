Mixed-use apartment building proposed in Stevens Square

A proposed 123-unit apartment building with retail space on the first floor could be coming to Stevens Square. Submitted image.

A proposed apartment building would add 123 residential units and retail space in a six story building along Nicollet Avenue just south of Interstate 94 in Stevens Square.

The project, being developed by Yellow Tree Development Corporation and DJR Architecture, was presented to the City Planning Commission Committee of the Whole Dec. 6.

The 30,937 square foot site is currently a surface parking lot next to the Ace Hardware on Nicollet Avenue and across the street from another Yellow Tree site where a similar building is planned.

The proposed six-story, 123-unit building would be triangular in shape to fit the layout of the lot. The building would have a 92-foot setback abutting LaSalle Avenue to the west, where the developer has proposed a community garden and space for residents’ dogs to play. A 2,900 square foot retail space is planned below the apartments.

Initial plans call for 75 parking spaces across two levels, one underground, and 56 bike parking slots.

Yellow Tree co-founder Robb Lubenow said the firm intends to meet with the Stevens Square Community Organization on Dec. 17 to discuss the project, and will likely seek approval from the city planning commission early next year.

The space is made up of three parcels and three zoning classifications. One Nicollet Avenue parcel is split-zoned as a C2 neighborhood commercial corridor district facing Nicollet and an OR3 institutional office resident district to the rear; the other is zoned all C2. A parcel on LaSalle Avenue is currently zoned OR3. The lot is also currently in a Pedestrian Oriented Overlay District. City Planner Lindsey Wallace said the building would likely pursue the new split zoning overlay district label, which encourages mixed-use development without requiring an expansion of commercial zoning. The site would also need a conditional use permit to increase the maximum height from four stories to six stories.