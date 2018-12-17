Firms break ground on 3100 W. Lake St. apartments

A pair of Denver-based development firms broke ground on an eight-story, 200-unit apartment building in the Cedar-Isles-Dean neighborhood this month.

Brickstone Partners, Inc. and KMK Capital LLC broke ground on their new LakeHaus apartment building on Dec. 4. The building will feature views of downtown and Bde Maka Ska, floor-to-ceiling windows, a fitness center, hot tub, saunas and a rooftop pool, among other amenities, according to a Brickstone Partners press release.

“We are very excited to see this legacy project come to life,” Dan Otis, principal at Brickstone Partners, said in the release. “… The location is unrivaled and provided the catalyst to build arguably the most luxurious apartment community in the Twin Cities.”

The LakeHaus project is located at the convergence of Excelsior Boulevard and West Lake Street near the Calhoun Commons shopping center. The building will include 36 studio units, 85 one-bedroom units, 74 two-bedroom units and five penthouses, according to the Brickstone Partners press release. The building will feature two levels of subterranean parking totaling 373 spaces, the release said.

The release said each unit will have luxury finishes and that the site will include spacious courtyards, grilling stations, an outdoor maze, a top-floor clubroom, a lobby with a coffee “bistro,” a guest suite, a car-share service and a community sailboat for use on the lake. The project is set for completion in 2020.

The site is currently home to a 1950s office building. The release said the new building is anticipated to be valued at more than $119 million when completed.