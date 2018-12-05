Apartment building breaks ground in Fulton

A rendering of Ewing Place Apartments, which recently broke ground at 51st & Ewing in Fulton. Submitted image.

Developers broke ground on a new multi-unit residential building in Fulton last week.

Construction on Ewing Place Apartments, a 16-unit building at 51st & Ewing, began on Nov. 28.

Adam Smith, a local businessman who runs the building’s developer Northpoint Properties, is also the owner of Arezzo Ristorante, an Italian restaurant near the new property.

The three-story property will include one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments, some of which are classified as “one-plus” and “two-plus” units, that will range from 658 square feet to 1,832 square feet, according to a press release. Each unit will feature nine-foot ceilings, a private deck or patio, open kitchens and in-unit laundry, among other amenities.

The building will have 20 parking spots in an enclosed garage and 36 bike stalls, according to Northpoint.

The site was rezoned from “R1A” single-family district to an “R4” multi-family district in May, according to city records; three homes formerly occupied the space.