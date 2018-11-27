Planning Commission approves Whittier apartments at 27th & 1st

The City Planning Commission approved plans Nov. 13 for a five-story, 51-unit apartment building proposed by North Bay Companies at 2637-2645 1stAve. S.

The site currently holds a commercial building, parking lot and duplex. Four units on 1st Avenue will have walkup entries, and amenities include a fitness room and enclosed bike parking.

A new surface lot at the rear of the site will hold 23 parking stalls, and the project qualifies for reduced parking requirements because of its proximity to high-frequency transit.

The sites will be rezoned R5, a high-density residential district, up from R2B (a two-family district) and OR1 (a small-scale neighborhood district).