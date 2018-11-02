NuWay seeks to open women’s recovery center in Whittier

NuWay will ask for city approval Monday to convert a mansion at 2104 Stevens Ave. into a women’s recovery center.

The community residential facility would house 31 women in early recovery from substance use disorder. The sober facility would be staffed 24 hours per day, and it would provide onsite counseling, mental health treatment and independent living skills training.

Formerly owned by the Institute for Agriculture and Trade Policy, NuWay purchased the building in 2015, and it’s currently used for office space.

The John Crosby House is a Georgia Revival mansion constructed in 1904, and it’s part of the Washburn-Fair Oaks Historic District. John Crosby was president of the Washburn-Crosby Company, which later became General Mills, according to Cermak Rhoades.

A second-story addition would accommodate an accessible lift. In September, the city’s Heritage Preservation Commission approved work related to the lift, stair demolition, fire sprinklers, expanded restrooms, a commercial kitchen, new flooring and paint, historic guardrail restoration, masonry repairs at gable parapets, roof, siding and other repairs.

NuWay treats addiction at another historic mansion at 2118 Blaisdell Ave. An initial proposal for housing there was controversial in the neighborhood, but the Whittier Alliance hasn’t taken a position on the new women’s recovery center.