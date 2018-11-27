Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge plans expansion in Stevens Square

Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge is proposing a four-story addition to its residential chemical dependency recovery program for women at 1717 and 1725 2nd Ave. S. The addition would result in a U-shaped building with a courtyard out to 2nd Avenue, and it would house classrooms, a chapel, a lounge and rooftop terrace.

The organization has operated the 103-bed facility since 1999. The facility is located in the Stevens Square Historic District in a hotel and dormitory originally constructed by the Women’s Christian Association.