Dulono’s site, 1st Avenue site see pitches for studio apartment buildings

The Dulono’s site has a new five-story apartment proposal from developer Dan Oberpriller, according to the Lyndale neighborhood group.

The developer is reportedly planning a five-story building with 38 studios and eight one-bedroom apartments on the site of the restaurant and parking lot at 601 W. Lake St. The project would feature a deck at the corner, no commercial space and 11 parking spaces, according to the neighborhood. The developer did not respond for comment.

1st Avenue apartments

Oberpriller is proposing another five-story building filled primarily with studio apartments at 2645 1st Ave. S., currently the site of an office building and duplex.

Unit sizes would average just shy of 400 square feet, according to the architect, who recently presented the plans to a Whittier Alliance committee. Rents are estimated at $1,050-$1,250 per unit.

“That size allows the rents to be a little lower,” said Scott Nelson of DJR Architecture.

Under the proposal by North Bay Companies, the north side of the building would step down to four stories. Some first-floor units would have direct access to 1st Avenue. A common area at the south end of the site would hold a fitness room and lounge. A surface lot would hold 23 parking spaces. The design emphasizes energy efficiency, the architect said.

“It’s a fairly simple, modern-looking building with bright accent colors,” Nelson said.

People in attendance shared a mix of opinions. One attendee asked why the entire project is studios.

Oberpriller said they’re trying to keep the price per unit down without seeking public subsidies.

Morgan Luzier, owner of Balance Fitness Studio, said the project seems like a good one, located along a transit corridor without too much parking.

“They’re doing the best they can to keep prices as low as they can,” she said.

Meeting attendee Adi Penuganda estimated that based on standard apartment income requirements, a person with Whittier’s average household income could not afford to live in the building.

In response, Oberpriller said he’s working to add to the city’s housing stock, and said he’s happy to talk about income requirements.

The developer aims to take the project before the City Planning Commission in November, seeking approval for an upzone to the high-density multifamily district “R5,” a one-story height increase in the R5 zone, and approval to include 23 parking spaces instead of 25.