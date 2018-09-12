Council partially grants appeal in Lake & Harriet apartment project

The City Council granted much of a developer’s appeal in an affordable apartment project at 410 W. Lake St.

Taking a different direction than the City Planning Commission and city staff, council members voted in August to largely allow the project to proceed as proposed, no longer requiring a top-story setback and additional walkup units along Harriet Avenue.

Planning commissioners previously added the setback to reduce the impact on houses to the north, and Council Member Jeremy Schroeder maintained that position. Upon appeal, however, other council members in the Zoning & Planning Committee decided the setback would be too small to warrant hurting the project financing.

“There’s not a single person objecting to it,” said Council Member Lisa Goodman. “Usually, and almost always, when there is more density than what’s allowed being proposed, the room is filled with people who are very upset. In this case, perhaps because of the affordable nature of the project, perhaps because of the partnership with the VFW, people understand the tradeoff between affordable housing and density.”

Council members denied other appeals in order to increase windows along Harriet and reduce the amount of fiber cement paneling.