East Calhoun Parkway may see assisted living project

Senior apartments on East Calhoun Parkway would rise four stories, with the top level set back from the building edge. Rendering by DJR Architecture

A developer is moving forward with a proposal for a 21-unit assisted living facility at 3017-3025 East Calhoun Pkwy.

The proposed height is four stories, or 43 feet 7 inches. A previous proposal called for a five-story, 55-foot condo building, which met with resistance from area residents.

The project involves a partnership between property owner Basir Tareen, Reuter Walton Development and Oxford Senior Management.

“There is definitely a shortage of options for elderly seniors who want to remain in the neighborhood,” Tareen said in an email.

He said the request for R4 zoning would allow them to build four more units, making it more feasible to provide licensed services for seniors who require more assistance over time. He said the fourth floor would hold a dining room and outdoor green space.

The building would initially be marketed for active seniors, with assisted living services available as they age.

The site is currently home to a triplex and two single-family homes, according to the city. Buildings on either side of the lot rise three or more stories.

The project would hold nine parking spaces.

The developer provided the City Planning Commission with a first look at the project on Aug. 16. The commission has not yet voted on the project, and the East Calhoun Community Organization is currently crafting a position on the plans.