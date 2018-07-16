Planning Commission approves Calhoun Towers applications

A view of the proposed Calhoun Towers project looking toward the northeast.

The City Planning Commission approved applications for the proposed Calhoun Towers project on Monday night.

The 10-member commission voted to approve the 10 applications required for the project, which will include four new buildings with 744 units. The developer, Bader Development, is planning to retain the existing 22-story 113-unit building on the site, which is between Excelsior Boulevard, West Lake Street and the Midtown Greenway in the West Calhoun neighborhood.

The Planning Commission held a public hearing on proposal before voting, during which about 15 people expressed reservations about it.

Bader purchased the existing Calhoun Towers building in December 2016. The company is working with the city, the Metropolitan Council and Hennepin County to acquire an additional .93 acres to the north of the tower property.

The company is planning to add two, 26-story buildings, a six-floor building and a seven-floor building on the site. There will be a total of 857 units and 856 parking spaces after completion.

Bader is planning to build the project in phases. It will begin with one of the 26-story buildings in early 2019-20, followed by the six-floor building in 2019-21. Construction of the seven-story building and other 26-story building will tentatively start between 2022 and 2024.

City planners recommended approval of the applications required for the project.