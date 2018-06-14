Developer plans apartments for Arby’s site

If approved, the building would have nearly 4,000 feet of street-level commercial space and 156 parking stalls for residents within two levels of underground parking. It would also have nine enclosed street-level parking spots to be used either by residents or retail customers.

The building would include a game room, a fitness room, a small rooftop patio and a second-floor club room with an outdoor terrace and a spa. It would include a mixture mainly of “junior” one-bedroom apartments and traditional one-bedroom apartments, along with some studio and two-bedroom units.

About 75 percent of units will have rents between $1,250 and $1,850, Brasser said, while the larger units will be priced between $1,900 and $2,500 per month. The building will include a handful of walk-up units along Lake Street. It will technically be eight stories tall since the elevator overrun exceeds 14 feet.

The total development costs for the project will be around $45 million, Brasser said. He said his company recently signed a purchase agreement to buy the property from Supervalu.

The site is zoned C3A Commercial Activity Center District, which has a by-right maximum height of four stories or 56 feet. It is also part of a Pedestrian Oriented Overlay District, though that zoning designation has no maximum height at this site.