Southwest Senior Center site may hold 41 residences

A proposal to build a 41-unit residential building at 3612-3616 Bryant Ave. S. will come before the city Planning Commission on April 23.

The residences would stand on the site of the former Southwest Senior Center, which closed last summer following a reduction in United Way funding.

36 Bryant LLC, which cites Jeffrey Hall as the registered agent, did not respond for comment.

According to the public hearing notice distributed by the East Harriet Farmstead Neighborhood Association, Collage Architecture is requesting a conditional use permit to increase the height of the building, as well as a variance to increase the floor area ratio and a variance to reduce the setback to the south. Details of the proposal will be posted at www.minneapolismn.gov/meetings/planning by the end of the day on Wednesday.

Hennepin County records indicate that 36 Bryant LLC purchased the property from Volunteers of America on March 6 for $699,600.

The site is zoned C1, a Neighborhood Commercial District, which typically allows development of 2.5 stories or 35 feet.

The public hearing is April 23 at 4:30 p.m. in room 317 of City Hall, located at 350 S. 5th St.