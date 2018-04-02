Rana Village apartments get a redesign on the Greenway

A redesign of Rana Village at 2900 Pleasant Ave. S. eliminates a basement parking garage and adds a partial sixth floor. Rendering by DJR Architecture

The city Planning Commission approved a redesigned Rana Village development for the south side of the Midtown Greenway between Pleasant and Grand avenues.

A previous Sabri Properties proposal received a green light from the city in 2016, and the developer recently returned to the Planning Commission to request an additional sixth floor.

Rather than build smaller apartments and common spaces for senior housing as initially proposed, the new 113-unit proposal (down from 121 units previously approved) calls for standard floors and adds larger three-and four-bedroom units for multi-generational housing. The new design also eliminates a basement parking garage, taking the project from 95 parking spaces down to 59 in the new design.

Former plans suggested a skyway to Karmel Plaza, which city officials discouraged.

At a March meeting, Planning Commissioners discussed the lighting and landscaping for a new pedestrian promenade along the Midtown Greenway.

“I think this project really turned out well,” Commissioner Ryan Kronzer said. “As we all know this area is quite dark right now. With the addition of the promenade and the building-mounted lighting, this will drastically change these few blocks here.”