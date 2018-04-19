G & L Furniture, studios proposed for Lake Street site

The Lake & Grand proposal includes a new home for the furniture store, space for small businesses and studio residences.

G & L Furniture may anchor a new five-story building where the store currently operates at 318 W. Lake St.

City Planning Commissioners recently took a first look at the proposal, which calls for 44 studios and efficiencies of 350-537 square feet. G & L Furniture would occupy the first floor and small businesses would stand on a mezzanine level.

The project does not have an off-street parking requirement, and no parking is proposed, according to a city staff report.

Today there are five rental units above the furniture store, and the existing building would be demolished. The owner of G & L Furniture currently owns the property.

The project would take advantage of Sunrise Banks’ New Market Tax Credit Program, according to the city. The program uses federal income tax credits to encourage private investment in low-income communities. Past projects have included the Seward Co-op’s new Friendship store and Izzy’s Ice Cream’s manufacturing center.

For more information about the proposal, view the project description.