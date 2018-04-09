Developer seeks approval of 51st & Ewing apartment project

The owner of Arezzo Ristorante is seeking Planning Commission approval for a proposed three-story 16-unit apartment building near the restaurant.

Adam Smith is asking the commission to rezone the property, 5048-5056 Ewing Ave., from an “R1A” single-family district to an “R4” multi-family district. He’s also asking for a pair of variances to allow for increased density and a reduced front yard requirement along Ewing Avenue.

The project would include nine one-bedroom units, two one-plus bedroom units, three two-bedroom units and two two-plus bedroom units. The units would range in size from 658 square feet to 1,832 square feet.

The building would include 36 parking stalls for bikes and an enclosed parking garage with room for 20 vehicles.

The site is currently made up of three parcels occupied by three single-family homes and detached garages. Smith would tear down the homes and garages as part of the project.

Two of the units would be on the building’s first floor and would have entrances facing Ewing Avenue. Those units would each have 132-square-foot patios.

The Planning Commission is slated to hold a public hearing on the project at 4:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall.