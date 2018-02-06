Development

Rex 26 developer appeals Planning Commission decision

A developer has appealed the City Planning Commission’s decision to deny a variance for a mixed-use project at 26th & Lyndale.

Master Properties has appealed the commission’s rejection of a variance to increase the floor-area ratio from 2.55 to 3.4. Floor-area ratio is the measurement of a building’s floor area in relation to the size of the lot/parcel on which it’s located, according to the Metropolitan Council.

MinnPost first reported news of the appeal.

As proposed, the building would be five stories and include 97 market-rate units with an Aldi grocery store on the first floor. There would be 187 parking stalls in three below-grade garage levels and 135 bicycle racks located within the building.

The proposed project would include 109,329 square feet of gross floor area on a site that is 31,941 square feet in area, excluding parking and a loading area on the first floor. Master Properties cannot build a building with that much floor area without a variance.

The appeal hearing will be on Feb. 15 in the council chambers at City Hall.

