East Calhoun board appeals Sons of Norway approval

The East Calhoun Community Organization board has appealed the City Planning Commission’s approval of a proposed 319-unit mixed-use development on the Sons of Norway site.

In website posting dating Feb. 1, the board expressed concerns about the project’s impact on traffic, pedestrian and bike safety, air quality from idling cars and the availability of affordable housing in the neighborhood.

“There are projects that could be built on this site that respect the current zoning, consistent with the Minneapolis Plan for Sustainable Growth (last updated in 2016) and the Uptown Small Area Plan, codified in 2010,” the board wrote.

The appeal came just over a week after the Planning Commission approved six applications related to the project, which would take up most of the block between Lake and 31st streets and Holmes and Humboldt avenues. One of the applications will rezone part of the site to allow for more stories and smaller dwelling units. That will allow the developer, Ryan Companies, to build more units on the site than it otherwise could.

“This is I think one of the most urban and walkable places in the city of Minneapolis,” Commissioner Sam Rockewell said on Jan. 22, noting the site’s proximity to the Uptown Transit Center and the Midtown Greenway. “…If this kind of development isn’t appropriate here, I’m not sure where it is appropriate.”

The appeal hearing will be at 10 a.m. on Feb. 15 in the council chambers at City Hall.