Lyndy Apartments open on the Greenway

A micro-unit apartment building is now open off the Midtown Greenway at 2905 Harriet Ave., where staff report the 111-unit building is more than 50 percent leased.

Units priced $1,200-$2,200 range from about 400 to 800 square feet. Units at the highest and lowest ends of the market are leasing the fastest, according to staff.

This isn’t the first micro-unit project for developers Curt Gunsbury of Solhem Companies and Rob Miller of TE Miller Development. They said after years reviewing more than 100 floor plans, they have narrowed optimal layouts down to the inch.

“Unity of design is everywhere,” Gunsbury said, pointing out clean lines in a kitchen.

Apartments are designed to feel larger through floor-to-ceiling glass, sliding pocket doors, tall cabinets and nine-foot ceilings.

“This wall is just big enough for a wide-screen TV. No bigger,” Gunsbury said.

Units hold vinyl plank or polished concrete floors, walk-in closets and full-size washers and dryers. Some units include balconies. A glass-walled fitness center overlooks the Greenway.

A top floor rooftop deck holds an indoor community space with a kitchen and fireplace. The developers want to build community — each resident can use a $150 budget to host a party, so long as everyone in the building is invited.

Artists from the Highpoint Center for Printmaking provided artwork seen throughout the building, and the developer is working with Taylor Berman to paint a graffiti wall visible from the apartments.

Another Solhem apartment project is under construction at 3009-13 Holmes Ave. S., set to open in June.