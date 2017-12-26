East Calhoun board opposes Sons of Norway project, redesign follows

Ryan Companies has revised a design for apartments and retail at 1455 W. Lake St., dropping a story from a building that would stand at the south end of the site.

Other design changes reduce the number of primary building materials, eliminate mansard roofs in favor of simpler roof lines, and lighten a round “tower” at the corner of Lake & Humboldt to a buff brick with a Kasota stone base.

Ryan Companies Vice President Tony Barranco said the unit count would drop from 326 initially proposed to about 319. The project would require city approval to rezone the southern portion of the site from R4 to R6 to allow more density.

Prior to the redesign, the East Calhoun Community Organization voted to oppose rezoning.

“In summary, residents of our neighborhood are very concerned with the proposed density of residents that this very large project would bring to the neighborhood. We are already experiencing excessive traffic and street parking and believe that the present R4 designation recognizes this reality,” states the board letter. “…While we understand that the development of this site is inevitable, we request that the city hold any developer to the current zoning, follow the Uptown Small Area Plan and ensure that there will be a thoughtful transition from the commercial district and commercial corridors into our neighborhood.”

To read the full letter and see updated project materials, visit: eastcalhoun.org/livibility-committee.