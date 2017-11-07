Open house today for Sons of Norway project

An open house featuring updated renderings of the Sons of Norway project is 3:30 p.m.-5 p.m. today (Nov. 7) at the Sons of Norway building.

Ryan Companies representatives will answer questions and take feedback.

The open house will take place on the first floor at 1455 W. Lake St., and parking is available in the Sons of Norway parking lot.

Current plans call for demolition of the Sons of Norway building at Lake & Holmes and construction of 326 residential units, 7,000 square feet of retail, and 15,000 square feet of office space in six- and seven-story buildings. A “tower-like” structure at the corner of Lake & Humboldt would peak at 105 feet. The project would feature a 10,000-square-foot four-season public space. Enclosed parking with one level underground would number 327 stalls. The building at 3014 Holmes Ave. S. would remain on the block.

Ryan Companies’ Vice President of Real Estate Development Tony Barranco said the project’s setbacks from Humboldt Avenue have increased in response to neighborhood feedback.

He said Ryan Companies and Weidner Apartment Homes would submit a travel demand management plan as part of the application. A trip generation report projects 147 vehicle trips generated in the morning peak hours, 108 trips in afternoon peak hours and a 5 percent increase to traffic on 31st Street, according to East Calhoun meeting minutes.

The East Calhoun’s Livability Committee will also discuss the project on Nov. 20 from 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Greek Orthodox Church, 3450 Irving Ave. S.

View the project here.