Sons of Norway site may hold 300+ units, ice rink

A developer’s vision for the Sons of Norway site includes green space and an ice rink open to the public, featuring a “tower-like” structure with a rounded cupola rooftop at the corner of Lake & Humboldt. The project would reach heights of six and seven stories, with 15,000 square feet of office space and 7,000 square feet of retail space oriented toward Lake Street, including space for the Sons of Norway headquarters. Residences located above the commercial space and at the south end of the block would number 326 units.

A walkway would connect the green space to West Lake Street via a break in the building mass.

Street-level walkout residences would line Humboldt and Holmes.

Enclosed parking with one level underground would total 327 stalls.

The city’s Planning Commission Committee of the Whole will informally discuss the plans with representatives of Ryan Companies and Weidner Apartment Homes at a public meeting on Oct. 5 at 4:30 p.m. in room 319 of City Hall, located at 350 S. 5th St.

Ryan Companies will also present the plans at the East Calhoun Community Organization’s Annual Meeting on Thursday, Oct. 5 at 6:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Greek Orthodox Church, 3450 Irving Ave. S.