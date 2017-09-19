Linden43 apartments open in Linden Hills

The luxury apartment project Linden43 opened Aug. 1, and the developer reports the building is about half leased.

The project’s “condo-like” finishes include quartz countertops, hardwood floors, nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, powder rooms in some units, and balconies with gas grill hookups. Unit layouts aim to provide large living spaces and large balconies that can accommodate tables and chairs.

Developer Jake Schaffer said some unit sizes were modified to lease at a lower $1,500 price point. Two-bedroom units start at $3,500 per month, he said.

Along with Mint Orthodontics, ground-floor commercial space will go to Bremer Bank, slated to open at the end of October, and Copilot Dog Outfitters, a grooming and outdoor gear store expected to open in November.

Green panels on the building exterior will provide the canvas for muralists Kelly and Shane Anderson with Anderson Illustrations, who start work on the pieces this fall.