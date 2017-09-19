Development

Linden43 apartments open in Linden Hills

A view of a model unit at Linden43. Submitted photo
A view of a model unit at Linden43. Submitted photo

The luxury apartment project Linden43 opened Aug. 1, and the developer reports the building is about half leased.

The project’s “condo-like” finishes include quartz countertops, hardwood floors, nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, powder rooms in some units, and balconies with gas grill hookups. Unit layouts aim to provide large living spaces and large balconies that can accommodate tables and chairs.

gallery-14a

Developer Jake Schaffer said some unit sizes were modified to lease at a lower $1,500 price point. Two-bedroom units start at $3,500 per month, he said.

Along with Mint Orthodontics, ground-floor commercial space will go to Bremer Bank, slated to open at the end of October, and Copilot Dog Outfitters, a grooming and outdoor gear store expected to open in November.

Linden 43 exterior

Green panels on the building exterior will provide the canvas for muralists Kelly and Shane Anderson with Anderson Illustrations, who start work on the pieces this fall.

IMG_2223

  • JDO1947

    It’s amazing what you can do when you have money, even get a bank to “live” with you!

More in Development