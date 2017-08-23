Sons of Norway site slated for “premium” apartments

Ryan Companies and Weidner Apartment Homes propose apartments and retail at 1455 W. Lake St.

A Ryan Companies partnership plans to build a mix of high-end apartments and retail at the Sons of Norway site at 1455 W. Lake St.

Tony Barranco, Ryan Companies vice president of real estate development, told East Calhoun neighbors this week the project’s size is not yet finalized.

A small amount of retail would stand near Lake Street, he said, perhaps a deli or café. Sons of Norway would remain on the block in the new development. The existing Sons of Norway building would likely be demolished and replaced, and Norwegian culture would be reflected on the site in some fashion.

Barranco said density and height would diminish closer to residential areas at 31st Street, a request that neighbors echoed.

“My concern would be that this project transition well to the residential,” said resident Heather Wulfsberg. “…That can be really jarring.”

Wulfsberg and several other residents said parking and traffic patterns are crucial to quality of life in the neighborhood.

Parking would be provided at about one space per unit, Barranco said, with about 40 dedicated parking spaces for Sons of Norway staff.

Barranco described plans for a “premium product” with nearly all rental units.

“It’s not intended to be a pool party, millennial-focused place,” he said.

He said he expects to build a classic building with more masonry than is typically seen today in new apartments. A comparable standing project would be Two Twenty Two at Hennepin and Washington avenues, he said.

“We prefer a more timeless aesthetic,” he said.

An agreement with Wells Fargo would fold the bank’s parking lots at 3017-3021 Humboldt Ave. S. into the project, and the new development would include parking for Wells Fargo staff across the street, Barranco said.

A different developer recently acquired the multifamily building at 3014 Holmes Ave., and that building would likely remain untouched regardless of ownership, Barranco said.

Pending city approval, construction may begin next summer and span 18 months, Barranco said.

Barranco said he would return to a future East Calhoun Community Organization meeting to share design details.

Sons of Norway selected Ryan Companies and Weidner Homes to redevelop the site after reviewing about a dozen serious offers. The land sale is pending.