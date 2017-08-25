Planning Commission approves apartment project at 2201 Blaisdell Ave.

The city Planning Commission approved plans Aug. 14 to build 74 apartments in a five-story building at the former Urban League Academy High School site.

The commission’s approval allows the developer Yellow Tree LLC to build one story higher than allowed by right. The commission also approved plans to build smaller apartments than the zoning code typically allows. Some units would be 450 square feet instead of 500, and some efficiencies would be 318 square feet instead of 350.

The project includes 45 enclosed parking spaces.