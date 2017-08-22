Planned Parenthood to construct new Uptown clinic

Uptown’s Planned Parenthood clinic sees 13,000 patients a year.

“We’ve noticed that every time we add hours and add appointment slots they fill up immediately,” said Jennifer Aulwes, communications director for Planned Parenthood of Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota. “It’s our busiest clinic.”

To help meet the demand, Planned Parenthood plans to construct a new building of at least two stories.

The organization received a $6.5 million gift from a couple in the area that wishes to remain anonymous. Aulwes said the gift allows the project to move forward quickly.

She said construction would likely begin in the first half of 2018, and design details are not finalized. The new building would offer onsite parking.

Aulwes said the center, which opened in 1995, needs an update.

“We’re aiming to create a space that’s modern and fresh and a comprehensive health care setting for young people who expect convenience, quality and affordability,” she said.

The clinic offers ob-gyn care; breast exams; pregnancy testing and services; STD testing, treatment and vaccines; morning-after pills; birth control; abortion referral and men’s health care. The clinic does not offer abortions onsite, and Aulwes said staff doesn’t anticipate providing them at the new building.

She said they are looking at temporary site options so patients don’t see any interruption in care.

Planned Parenthood would own the new building.

“We’re hoping it will symbolize for the community that Planned Parenthood is here for good!” Aulwes said in an email. “We want our patients to know we value them and their health and we want their experience of getting care with us to be compassionate, non-judgmental and just all-around a great patient experience.”