In development: Apartments at 429 W. Lake St.

The developer CPM Companies is proposing to build 70 apartments and ground floor commercial space in a four-story building at 429 W. Lake Street and 3013-3015 Harriet Ave. S.

CPM said the site is currently used for car sales and storage, and it’s located west of the Schatzlein Saddle Shop parking lot.

The project would include 28 enclosed and six tandem parking spaces for residents accessible from Harriet Avenue, with 70 enclosed bike parking spaces. The apartments would access an indoor bike workshop, fitness center and outdoor patio located on the north side of the fourth floor. Apartment sizes would range from 422-square-foot studios to 831-square-foot two-bedroom units.

As proposed, the project would need city approval for rezoning from R4 (a medium density multiple-family district) to C2 ( a neighborhood corridor commercial district). The project as proposed would also require an increase in floor area ratio and a reduction in parking, along with exceptions to allow a smaller amount of “active” space fronting Harriet, blank walls on portions of the building, a higher number of primary exterior materials, and a higher percentage of fiber cement panels.