Changes coming to proposed apartment building at Edina Cleaners site

A developer is proposing a luxury apartment building at the Edina Cleaners site on France Avenue.

A developer said he is considering significant changes to a proposed luxury apartment building at 45th & France.

Ted Carlson said his firm is working to address design, aesthetic and vehicular traffic concerns brought up by neighbors. He said the firm would submit a new rendering once the 44th & France Small Area planning process is completed next month.

Carlson has proposed a five-story, mixed-use building at 4500 France Ave. S. that would replace Edina Cleaners. Edina Cleaners would move next door.

The apartment would include a first-floor retail space of just under 7,000 square feet. More than half of it would be dedicated to a restaurant.

The project would also include two stories of underground parking, including 68 stalls for the public.

Carlson held an open house with neighbors in July and said he has had over 20 meetings with area residents.