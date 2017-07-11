Lynnhurst neighbors respond to 50th & Bryant retail proposal

Joe’s Brake Shop is slated for demolition at 900 W. 50th St., with a proposal for a new retail building to take its place. Rendering by Krech, O’Brien, Mueller & Associates

The Lynnhurst Neighborhood Association is alerting city officials to “almost universal concern” about a proposed retail development’s impact on parking at 50th & Bryant.

The project is located at 900 W. 50th St., the current home of Joe’s Brake Shop. Plans by West 50th & Bryant LLC call for a one-story, 9,935-square-foot building with up to four tenants and no off-street parking. The developer is seeking city approval to provide zero parking spaces, instead of 14.

“It would be very difficult to park onsite and have a building that can physically work,” said developer Terry Jacobs.

Some nearby residents said they already experience parking challenges near 50th & Bryant, and another retail building would exacerbate the problem.

The neighborhood association has requested an immediate parking study to determine if conditions warrant a permit parking zone or other solution. The association also made recommendations related to the building setbacks, materials and loading zone.

Jacobs said the development team is working with city officials to improve the project.

The owner of Joe’s Brake Shop, who leases space at the existing building, is hoping to find another location in the neighborhood.

The city Planning Commission is holding a public hearing and may vote on the project July 17 at 4:30 p.m. in room 317 of City Hall, 350 S. 5th St.

The neighborhood letter is available at lynnhurst.org.