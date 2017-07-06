Luxury apartments proposed for Edina Cleaners site on France Ave

The proposal may include a ground-floor restaurant with apartments above.

A developer is holding an open house next week to present a proposal for luxury apartments above first-floor retail at 4500 France Ave. S.

Project Principal Ted Carlson said the footprint encompasses the Edina Cleaners site, formerly a theater and service station. He said the project would stand less than six stories, and declined to elaborate on design details ahead of the open house. Plans may include a neighborhood restaurant, he said.

The Edina-based investment company Orion Investments also developed the nearby Gateway Bank at 4530 France Ave. S. and owns the retail building at 4528 France Ave. home to Bean + Ro and Callahan Framing Co. Edina Cleaners would become the third tenant in the retail building, Carlson said.

“We’re looking to improve the aesthetics of the area, clean up environmental concerns and address pedestrian safety and walkability,” he said.

The open house is Tuesday, July 11 from 7 p.m.-9 p.m. at Edina Cleaners, 4500 France Ave. S.