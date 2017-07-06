Development

Luxury apartments proposed for Edina Cleaners site on France Ave

Updated: July 6, 2017 - 9:54 pm
The proposal may include a ground-floor restaurant with apartments above.
A developer is holding an open house next week to present a proposal for luxury apartments above first-floor retail at 4500 France Ave. S.

Project Principal Ted Carlson said the footprint encompasses the Edina Cleaners site, formerly a theater and service station. He said the project would stand less than six stories, and declined to elaborate on design details ahead of the open house. Plans may include a neighborhood restaurant, he said.

The Edina-based investment company Orion Investments also developed the nearby Gateway Bank at 4530 France Ave. S. and owns the retail building at 4528 France Ave. home to Bean + Ro and Callahan Framing Co. Edina Cleaners would become the third tenant in the retail building, Carlson said.

IMG_0489

“We’re looking to improve the aesthetics of the area, clean up environmental concerns and address pedestrian safety and walkability,” he said.

The open house is Tuesday, July 11 from 7 p.m.-9 p.m. at Edina Cleaners, 4500 France Ave. S.

