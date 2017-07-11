Fourplex proposed for 2449 Lyndale

The business partners behind Turkey To Go and the HGTV show “Renovate to Rent” are proposing a four-story building with four units at 2449 Lyndale Ave. S.

Developer Dan Perkins said the three- and four-bedroom units are designed with families in mind. He said he expects pricing to be under $2 per square foot.

“We like to consider ourselves an opportunity for somebody to live in the prime Minneapolis market for way under market value,” he said.

Perkins said the development team has constructed other similar projects at 2424 Lyndale Ave. S., 2743 Dupont Ave. S. and 2808 Colfax Ave. S. He said the projects have seen one unit turn over in the past five years.

“That’s a very hot corridor on Lyndale,” said developer Drew Levin.

Perkins said exterior materials would include a mix of cementitious lap siding and stucco panels. The building would offer three surface parking spots and a one-stall garage. The upper two units would include rooftop deck space.

Pending city approval, the project would begin construction in the fall and open in the spring of 2018.

The Whittier Alliance board recommended city approval of a three-foot setback on the property’s southern border, with contingencies that neighbors approve, the existing house be relocated within the neighborhood, and the developer reconsider height and design elements to fit the context of surrounding houses.

The project appears before the city’s Zoning Board of Adjustment on July 13.