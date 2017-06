A 200-unit building is proposed to stand between Lake Point and the Loop Calhoun Condominiums on West Lake Street.

Neighborhood board members will take down public comments Monday regarding an eight-story apartment proposal at 3100 W. Lake St.

The Cedar-Isles-Dean Neighborhood Association may take a formal position at its next board meeting in June, and the advisory opinion would be sent to city officials for consideration.

The June 5 meeting is 6 p.m. at the Jones-Harrison Residence, 3700 Cedar Lake Ave.

For more information, visit cidnalanduse.wordpress.com.