Ackerberg to build new office building in Uptown

A rendering of the second phase of The Ackerberg Group's proposed development on Lagoon and Fremont avenues, known as MoZaic East.

The Ackerberg Group is planning to build a 198,000-square-foot, eight-story building in the core of Uptown.

The MoZaic East building would occupy the eastern portion of the block bounded by the Midtown Greenway and Lagoon, Hennepin and Fremont avenues in the Lowry Hill East neighborhood.

The project would include a 4,150-square-foot restaurant, a 5,280-square-foot fitness center, 2,311 square feet of general retail, about 186,200 square feet of office space and one level of underground parking with 51 stalls, according to documents submitted to the city.

It would also include 128 bike racks and bike amenities such as showers and lockers.

The city would require Ackerberg to finish all site improvements by May 22, 2019.

The building would be the third phase of the MoZaic project. Phases one and two included the 10-story MoZaic West complex, which the Planning Commission approved in 2010.

That project, completed in 2012, includes 12,000 square feet of ground-level restaurant space, 169,000 square feet of parking and 71,000 square feet of office space, according to the staff report.

The MoZaic West commercial and office space is 96-percent leased, according to documents submitted by The Ackerberg Group. That success, along with “significant interest” from a major office tenant, is driving the MoZaic East development, the group wrote.

The building would include green roofs and rooftop terraces and a two-story balcony on the second level that would overlook an expanded public plaza. Other features would include separated pedestrian and biking paths along the north side of the site to Fremont Avenue, public art, a water feature and Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design silver certification.

MoZaic East would utilize the existing 434-space parking ramp built as part of the MoZaic West project, in addition to its 51-space underground garage. Those spaces would be enough to satisfy the site’s parking demand, Ackerberg wrote.

The project would be in conformance with Minneapolis’ comprehensive plan, the Midtown Greenway Land Use & Development plan and the Uptown Small Area Plan, according to the Community Planning and Economic Development staff report.

Ackerberg applied for $800,000 from Hennepin County’s Transit Oriented Development grant program for the project. It would use the funds to pay for elements such as the plaza, lighting, landscaping and streetscaping.

The Planning Commission originally reviewed and approved the phase-three proposal in December 2013. The Ackerberg Group resubmitted applications for the building with revised square footages in September 2014. It received city approvals the next month but never built the building, after negotiations with a single-tenant office user fell through.

The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on the project on Monday.