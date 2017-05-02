50th & Bryant may see new retail building

Joe’s Brake Shop is slated for demolition at 900 W. 50th St., with a proposal for a new retail building to take its place. Rendering by Krech, O’Brien, Mueller & Associates

Joe’s Brake Shop at 50th & Bryant is slated to be replaced by a one-story retail building with up to four tenants, pending city approval.

City staff encouraged the developer to build a multistory building, but were reportedly told that wouldn’t be financially feasible, according to a city staff report.

West 50th & Bryant LLC representative Terry Jacobs said the potential tenant mix and building materials are still under review.

The proposal appeared before the Planning Commission Committee of the Whole for informal feedback in late April.

The city report describes a building with a higher parapet at the intersection, large storefront windows, outdoor seating, metal panels and a metal awning. A rendering of the building suggests tenants such as a corner restaurant, ice cream shop, yoga studio and coffeehouse.

Jacobs declined to discuss leasing at this time.

The development as proposed would provide no off-street parking.

“The redevelopment of 900 West 50th will improve the pedestrian experience and safety at this intersection and provide convenient shopping and dining options for public transit users, cyclists, and community members alike,” states the applicant in city documents.

Joe’s Brake Shop has operated on the corner for 28 years.