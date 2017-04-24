Developer pitches eight-story apartments on West Lake

Brickstone Partners is proposing an eight-story apartment building with 200 units at 3100 W. Lake St., replacing the Lake Pointe Corporate Center.

The developer opted for eight stories following months of neighborhood input and design options ranging from six-13 stories.

Much of the project would consist of one- and two-bedroom units with additional studio, alcove and penthouse layouts. Amenities would include a “hotel-like” lobby, coffee lounge, fitness center, yoga studio, courtyard and eighth-level deck.

The project would include 215 enclosed parking spaces, access to 104 spaces in the ramp at 3036 W. Lake St. and an additional 84 “swing spaces” available during business hours Monday thru Friday. The existing ramp was built with tunnel access to the office building.

The Cedar-Isles-Dean Neighborhood Association’s Land Use and Development Committee said the design addresses many community concerns voiced since the fall.

“Height and setback, while not ideal, would reasonably respect the neighbors and the Shoreland,” the Committee said in a statement.

The site’s location inside the Shoreland Overlay District requires city approval of a conditional use permit to build above 2.5 stories. The current zoning is OR2, a “High Density Office Residence District,” which typically has a maximum height of four stories or 56 feet.

The City Council approved eight-story plans in 2014 for The Lakes Residences north of Lake Calhoun at 2622 W. Lake St.

The CIDNA committee stopped short of full support for the project. Unresolved issues include a plan to protect neighbors from construction damage — the Loop Calhoun Condos is in litigation after alleging $1.8 million in damage due to construction of the Foundry apartments next door.

The neighborhood has also raised concerns about traffic. The project would include one entry and exit point on Lake Street and maintain a one-way drive to the north that empties on Dean Parkway.

“The westerly curb cut on this site would be eliminated, creating more complicated traffic patterns and potentially unsafe pedestrian environment,” states the CIDNA committee. “Issues of U turns, improved crosswalks, and other traffic-pedestrian issues should be addressed.”

The project is slated to go before the Planning Commission Committee of the Whole on April 27.