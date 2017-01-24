Marathon station at 54th & Penn slated for redevelopment

David Bylund has retired after more than 30 years at 5400 Penn Ave., and the property home to the Marathon gas station and Jensen’s Car Care has changed hands. The North Loop-based 5400 LLC acquired the property in November, according to property records.

“It won’t be a gas station,” Bylund said. “It will be redeveloped.”

John Gross, a partner in the new project, said plans have not been finalized.

“We’re hoping to potentially do a restaurant that would be something chef-driven and neighborhood focused,” he said.

Gross said he plans to reuse and renovate the existing building, similar to his previous projects in Linden Hills: Upton 43 in the former Bayers Hardware building at 43rd & Upton, and Echidna office space at the former Southwest Motor building at 44th & Beard.