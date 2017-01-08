Developer proposes more apartments at Franklin & Lyndale

There is another new development proposal in the pipeline at Franklin & Lyndale, this time next to Mortimer’s Bar at the southeast corner of the intersection.

CPM Development proposes to build a six-story apartment building, leaving part of Mortimer’s Bar and a house on the lot intact. The developer would demolish the southernmost portion of Mortimer’s to build on the surface parking lot at 615 W. Franklin and 2005-2017 Lyndale Ave. S.

The project would include 75 apartment units, a rooftop deck and common amenity spaces fronting Lyndale. Parking for 28 cars would stand enclosed on the ground floor, with an additional four outdoor spaces. Vehicles would access the parking garage from the alley.

“The unit mix for the project consists entirely of smaller one bedroom units and studios with the goal of providing less expensive rents to allow individuals to afford their own apartments,” states project information submitted to the city. The Planning Commission’s Committee of the Whole will discuss the preliminary concept Jan. 12.

Apartment units would range from about 360-680 square feet, according to the initial planning documents.

A presentation on the development is scheduled to come before the Whittier Alliance Community Issues committee in a meeting that runs from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 at the Whittier Park Recreation Center, 425 W. 26th St.

City officials approved plans last fall for the six-story Theatre Garage Apartments across the street at the southwest corner of the intersection.