Apartment proposed at 3100 W. Lake St.

Otis said he believes the 13-story design is the best fit because it allows for more green space and a “responsible footprint.”

“It opens up about 100-plus feet of additional green space,” he said. “It creates more of a park-like setting.”

Otis said the intent is to develop a luxury- apartment community. He said for-sale condos would only work if the building were 13 stories tall.

The property is currently zoned OR2, which limits building heights to the lesser of 56 feet or four stories. The site is located within a shoreland overlay district, which limits building height to 35 feet. Brickstone could apply for a conditional use permit to exceed the height limits, however.

The existing properties north and west of the site are five stories, according to the neighborhood association’s land use and development committee.

Brickstone has been involved in more than 2.1 million square feet of office, retail and multi-family investment and development since its founding in 2001. Minneapolis- based ESG Architects will serve as the project architect, and Adolfson & Peterson Construction will serve as the general contractor.

Brickstone bought the property for $8 million in August 2015. The neighborhood association asked for the three options based on the firm’s original plan for a taller building.

“It was really kind of a nonstarter,” said Bob Corrick, chair of the association’s land- use and development committee. He said traffic and lane closures are concerns for the project, noting that his committee has requested a traffic study from Brickstone.

The neighborhood association has not yet chosen which, if any, of the three design it favors. Corrick’s committee will hold a public hearing on the project Jan. 26, and the neighborhood association board of directors could take a formal position on Feb. 8.

Visit cidnalanduse.wordpress.com to submit comments and follow the project. Public comments may be submitted at any time to Corrick at corrickcidna@gmail.com.