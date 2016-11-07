Gateway Bank under construction on France Avenue

A new office building featuring Gateway Bank is under construction at 4530 France Ave. S. Image courtesy of the city of Edina

Construction at the former Rapid Oil Change site at 4530 France Ave. S. is underway to build office space for Gateway Bank with a drive-through.

Orion Investments plans to build a 5,730-square-foot multi-tenant office building above an existing parking garage to complement the neighboring office building at 4528 France Ave. S.

The design includes a clock tower, bike racks and a rooftop deck. The plans call for 41 surface and lower-level parking stalls, with space to add six more stalls if needed. The brick structure is designed to match its neighbor to the north.

The branch is Gateway’s second location. The first launched in 2004 in Mendota Heights (offering fresh-baked cookies in the lobby). More than 50 clients and shareholders are based in Edina, according to the building application, and the bank has searched for an Edina location for the past decade.

The building is slated to open in the summer of 2017.