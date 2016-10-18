Mount Olivet Careview Home expansion underway

An expansion of Mount Olivet Careview Home will provide more space for private rooms. Submitted photo

The Mt. Olivet Careview Home campus is under construction to add a five-story structure connecting its two buildings at 55th & Lyndale.

The $25 million, 36,000-square-foot expansion won’t add to the number of beds onsite, but will allow space for more private rooms.

“A lot of the calls I get are people asking is a private room available,” said Tom Litecky, Mount Olivet director of community relations.

In the nursing home, nine rooms are private, 13 are “split double” and 65 are double. After the renovation, the nursing home will offer about 60 private rooms and about 45 split double rooms, which will give each resident more personal space through half walls that divide each room. Mt. Olivet’s separate assisted living building offers 94 residences.

The facility, built in 1965, is also expanding its 16-bed transitional care unit to offer more short-term services.

Demand for Mount Olivet services exceeds 95 percent, above the state average for long-term care facilities, according to project architect David Wolterstorff.

Litecky said a new rooftop deck will be a welcome addition for memory care patients, as they gain independent access to a safe outdoor environment.