CPM Development seeks to swap lakefront houses for five-story condos

CPM Development proposes to replace three residences on East Calhoun Parkway with a condominium development.

The five-story, 55-foot building would replace 3017, 3021 and 3025 E. Calhoun Pkwy.

CPM Principal Nick Walton said the building of about 15 or 16 units would rise three stories at the lakefront, with a height that steps back at the fourth story and steps back again at the fifth story. Two- and three-bedroom unit sizes would range from about 2,000-3,500 square feet. Walton said smaller units would be priced just over $1 million and climb from there.

Each unit would have two dedicated parking stalls, and Walton said the project would include one level of underground parking located above the water table.

Each unit would feature private outdoor spaces, he said.

Walton said he thinks there is a void in the market for luxury condominiums. He said several buyers were interested in a 3,000-square-foot condo in another recently completed CPM development at 1710 W. Lake St., where the penthouse was listed for $2.6 million and has a sale pending. He said a three-unit condo project on Sheridan Avenue in Linden Hills also sold quickly.

The proposal would require city approval to build above 35 feet in the Shoreland Overlay District and rezone the sites from the current R2B and R3 to the denser R4 district.

The existing homes on the site were built in 1902, 1998 and 1904, according to Minneapolis property records, and they have been eyed for redevelopment for at least a decade. Walton said the homes are under contract, with a purchase contingent on the project moving forward.

The nearby Edgewater condominiums at 1805 W. Lake St. stand six stories, 82 feet tall.

The design would likely feature extensive glass and stone, and Walton said the developer is looking for feedback from the neighborhood group.

The East Calhoun Community Organization’s Livability Committee will meet to discuss the development on Monday, Oct. 17 from 7-8:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Greek Orthodox Church, 3450 Irving Ave. S. ECCO provides more information on the project here.