Architect proposes office, apartments at 35th & Hennepin

Architect Randy Fielding is proposing a three-story building with three apartments and a ground-floor architecture office at 3453 Hennepin Ave., replacing a house on the site.

The current design calls for tall ground-level windows, terraces that step down the hill on 35th Street, an edible garden, a sculpture garden and patio space.

Fielding Nair International is currently located on the second floor of 3112 Hennepin Ave. Fielding said he envisions a new office that mimics a front porch, similar to a coffeehouse space on the corner. He said the office would host several open house events each year.

“I am looking to create a more local presence,” he said.

Fielding said the firm builds schools around the world, with projects spanning from Canada to China. Locally, the office designed Cristo Rey Jesuit High School and Urban Ventures’ Colin Powell Center.

One idea for the sculpture garden would showcase waterproof 3D printed models of the architect’s buildings.

The current residence on Hennepin was constructed in 1911, and Fielding said the current owner has lived there for 71 years.

Three or four surface parking spaces would stand at the rear of the lot.

As currently proposed, the project would need city approval to build a height of 35 feet, rezone the site from the existing R2B to the denser OR1, increase the maximum allowable floor area ratio and reduce setbacks in the front and corner yards.

Pending city approval, construction would begin in April.