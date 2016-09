Commerce Bank reports that construction resumes this fall at Le Parisien, the vacant apartment building at 2309 Lyndale Ave. S. A bank representative said he does not have an estimated date for completion or future occupancy of the building.

Commerce Bank took over the property through a foreclosure action, and later found moisture intrusion, mold and cracked stucco, according to court documents. Residents left the building in 2015 due to the scope of repairs.