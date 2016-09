The Laguna apartments are now open at Lagoon & Irving. Submitted photo

The Laguna apartments opened in June at the southwest corner of Lagoon & Irving.

Amenities in the 45-unit building include a dog wash, bike repair station, heated underground parking and private balconies or patios in most units.

Laguna was 60 percent leased in mid-August, according to a spokesman for CPM Development. Rates at vacant units currently range from $1,595 for a one-bedroom walk-up unit to $4,495 for a three-bedroom unit.