One killed in fight after crash at 22nd & Lyndale

One man is dead after suffering serious injuries in a fight that followed a rear-end crash at 22 & Lyndale Thursday night.

Police were called to a crash at the intersection shortly before midnight March 7, according to Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder.

Officers were told the driver of one vehicle fled the scene on foot and was chased by a passenger from the other car. A fight was reported nearby in the 2100 block of Aldrich Avenue and when police arrived they found a man “in grave condition,” according to a release.

Paramedics brought the man to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. His name and cause of death has yet to be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

A man was taken into custody at the scene, police say. The suspect was interviewed by the department’s homicide unit and booked into county jail, police said in a release.

Police interviewed multiple people in the area, according to the release, and are continuing to investigate the death.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.