Police searching for suspect in attempted kidnapping in Linden Hills

A Lake Harriet Community School Lower Campus student escaped an attempted kidnapping outside the school Tuesday evening.

The Minneapolis Police Department said they were seeking a suspect after a man tried to grab a girl at about 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of 41st & Chowen. Sgt. Darcy Horn said the girl was playing near the school with other children at the time of the incident.

“She was grabbed, and she screamed and was able to get away,” Horn said.

The girl fled back into the school where she found an adult, Horn said.

The suspect was described as a white man about 6 feet tall with a long, black beard. He was estimated to be about 50–60 years old and reportedly was wearing a black jacket, peach-colored pants and a newsboy-style cap, according to police.

Minneapolis Public Schools spokesperson Dirk Tedmon said the district sent messages to families of students in the area via email and phone the night of the incident. Tedmon said school security was working with MPD to help monitor the area.

“If people see anything suspicious near a school, it’s better to be safe than sorry,” he said.

The school’s Parent-Teacher Association said in a message to members the student followed safety procedures and is safe. They encouraged parents to talk with their students about basic safety tips.

The incident remains under investigation, and police are searching for any available surveillance information. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or text 847411 (TIP411). To text, enter MPD, a space and then the information. All tips are anonymous and can lead to rewards.